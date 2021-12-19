Sudan : Protestors commemorate third year anniversary of popular protest. Demand an end to Military government

Advertisement

borkena

As protestors in Sudan commemorate third year anniversary of popular protest that overthrew three decades old President Omar Hassan Al-Bashir’s government, they are demanding an end to General Al Burhan led Military government.

Watch RT brief RT Video below

Video : embedded from Ruptly YouTube channel

Cover photo : screenshot from the video

