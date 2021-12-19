Ethiopia : military culture and discipline

Advertisement

borkena

The following FBC short video documentary takes a look into Ethiopia’s military culture and discipline during colonel Mengistu Hailemariam government and the current one.



Watch it

Video : embedded from Fana TV YouTube channel

Cover Photo : screenshot from the video

_



For more Ethiopian News Video, Check HERE

Join the conversation. Follow us on Twitter @zborkenato get latest Ethiopian News updates regularly.Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com