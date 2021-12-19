Aba Siber : Dagne Walle New Ethiopian Music 2021

borkena

New Ethiopian Music

Dagne Walle ‘s Aba Siber is his latest single. It was uploaded on Awtar YouTube channel only this past Friday. The song hails the bravery of Raya Aba Siber.

Take a listen/ watch.

Video : embedded from Awtar YouTube channel
Cover Photo : screenshot from the video
