Aba Siber : Dagne Walle New Ethiopian Music 2021

Dagne Walle ‘s Aba Siber is his latest single. It was uploaded on Awtar YouTube channel only this past Friday. The song hails the bravery of Raya Aba Siber.

Take a listen/ watch.

Video : embedded from Awtar YouTube channel

Cover Photo : screenshot from the video

