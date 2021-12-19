Aba Siber : Dagne Walle New Ethiopian Music 2021

Advertisement
borkena
New Ethiopian Music
Dagne Walle ‘s Aba Siber is his latest single. It was uploaded on Awtar YouTube channel only this past Friday. The song hails the bravery of Raya Aba Siber.
Take a listen/ watch.
Video : embedded from Awtar YouTube channel
Cover Photo : screenshot from the video
__
