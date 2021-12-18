Residents in Woldia celebrate victory over TPLF forces

borkena

Residents of Woldia, seat of the North Wollo administration, took to the street to celebrate freedom after five months of TPLF occupation.

Ethiopian forces took control of the city after an over night and early morning operation that dismantled and routed TPLF forces.





Video : embedded from FBC YouTube channel

Cover photo : screenshot from the video

