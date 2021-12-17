Ethiopian PM led a delegation to Turkey, Met Erdoğan

Ethiopian PM and his delegation meeting with Turkish president in Ankara on December 17, 2017 (Photo : SM /Abiy Ahmed Ali)

borkena

Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed on Friday arrived in Istanbul. His travel is related to the Africa-Turkey third partnership meeting but he met with Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on the sidelines of the meeting.

Mr. Abiy on Friday Tweeted :

“My delegation and I met with President @RTErdogan today in a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the #TurkeyAfricaSummit. The historical relations between our two countries have always been rooted in mutual respect. Our partnership continues based on constructive engagement.”

Turkey has been one of the key partners to Ethiopia. And the relations between the two countries seem to be getting stronger. Ethiopia is said to have purchased combat drones from Turkey after war broke out last year in the northern part of the country.

Turkey is among the few international actors that have been advancing non-intervention in the internal affairs of Ethiopia.

According to a report by Anadolu Agency published in January 2020, the volume of Turkish investment in Ethiopia exceeds $6 billion.



