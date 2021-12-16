Tigray People’s Liberation Front has ravaged 40 factories

Melaku Alebel, Minister for Industry ( Photo : Ministry/ file)

The Federal government on Thursday announced that the Tigray People’s Liberation Front has ravaged about 40 factories in the areas it controlled in the Amhara region of Ethiopia.

Alebel Melaku, Minister for Industry, said eight of the factories in Kombolcha and Dessie are severely ravaged. Assembled houses manufacturing and factories engaged in the production of food were severely damaged. 24 industries are said to have the hope of going back to work after maintenance.

Furthermore, he added that over 11 thousand employees who used to work in these factories are now jobless and exposed to physiological damage.

TPLF looting public and private properties in the areas it controlled for several weeks and months was making headlines in many local news providers. Much of what was looted was transported to the Tigray region.

The TPLF has not yet denied the looting. The international community and mainstream media in the west also covered TPLF crimes by way of avoiding to talk about it with the fervour they were reporting alleged “rights abuse” and “destruction” in Tigray region.

