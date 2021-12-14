The U.S. denies urging TPLF to control Ethiopian capital

U.S. State Department ( Photo credit : Foreign Policy Magazine )

The U.S. State Department on Monday denied urging the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) to take control of the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa.

“The United States has never, and in any way, encouraged TPLF to expand its military operation or enter Addis Ababa,” the Department is quoted as saying.

The State Department said so after the VOA asked for a remark about the latest TPLF claims.

In a live interview with Tigray TV last Thursday, the TPLF spokesperson Getachew Reda said ” The United States wanted TPLF to enter Addis Ababa.”

Based on his claims, the U.S. has also provided the TPLF with political advice along the line of avoiding legitimacy issues upon entry to Addis Ababa. Mr. Getachew revealed that they were advised to “forge an alliance with different groups.”

However, U.S. anticipation of TPLF entry to Addis Ababa was making headlines in major mainstream media outlets in the U.S. and elsewhere. The U.S. embassy in Addis Ababa has been issuing a series of “security messages” to the U.S. citizens in Ethiopia in which it encouraged them to evacuate Ethiopia using commercial flights. Those who are planning to travel to Ethiopia were also advised to cancel it.

The CNN even reported that the TPLF forces are in the outskirts of Addis Ababa.

In its latest statement about Ethiopia earlier this week, the State Department said destruction of civilian infrastructure by the TPLF in Afar and Amhara regions is “unconfirmed.”

Civilian institutions including hospitals, universities, schools and financial institutions have been destroyed by the TPLF forces. The Commercial Bank of Ethiopia this week disclosed 238 branches in Afar and Amhara regions, where the TPLF forces controlled many towns and cities after the declaration of unilateral humanitarian ceasefire by the Ethiopian government in late June 2021.

Wollo University, which has campuses in Dessie and Kombolcha, estimated the amount of destruction by TPLF about 10 billion Ethiopian birr ( that is well over $U.S. 200 million)

