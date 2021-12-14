Ethiopia urging UNESCO to expose destruction by TPLF forces

Ethiopia asks UNESCO and WHO to expose the truth about TPLF-led destructions in Amhara and Afar regions

Yoseph Kassyae (right) and Yumiko Yokozeki (left) ( Photo credit : MFAE)

MFAE

The Director-General for International Organizations at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia, Mr. Yoseph Kassyae today (December 14) held discussions with the heads of the UNESCO, Dr. Yumiko Yokozeki, and WHO, Dr. Boureima H. Sambo.

During the discussions, the Director-General expressed the concerns of the Government of Ethiopia over the reluctance of these agencies in revealing the damages caused by the TPLF terrorist group in Tigray, Amhara, and the Afar Regional States on the country’s cultural heritage and health facilities.

The destruction and looting of properties, including economic, social, and cultural assets by the TPLF have been a source of serious concern, said the Director-General, adding that the failure by the international community to condemn these terrorist acts emboldened TPLF to cause further plunder and damages.

He also said that Ethiopia, as a founding member of the United Nations, has long-standing relations with all agencies of the Organization and thus expects these agencies to undertake their activities impartially, and speak out publicly about the destructions occurred by the terrorist group.

The heads of the two organizations in Ethiopia thanked the Director-General for the candid discussion they have had with him and pledged to take Ethiopia’s concerns seriously given their primary responsibilities in protecting cultural sites and the wellbeing of the people of Ethiopia.

__



