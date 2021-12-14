Eshete Moges’ mother and family talk about the sacrifice

borkena

The heroic story of Eshte Moges, a hero who paid in life along with his first born in Defense of Ethiopia, Yigatesu Eshete, got Ethiopians talking for several days now.

In the video below, which is featured by state media, Eshte’s mother, wife, children and the wife of Yitagesu talk about the personalities of the fallen heroes. They also reflected on the sacrifice.

The place where they paid sacrifice and where the bodies of Yitagesu and his father were buried are identified too.



Watch video :

A GoFundMe campaign is launched to help support the families.

Video : embedded from Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation YouTube channel

Cover Photo : screenshot from the video

_



