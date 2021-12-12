Ethio-Canadian Network For Advocacy and Support (ECNAS) fundraising event

borkena

Ethio-Canadian Network For Advocacy and Support (ECNAS) has organized a fundraising event in Ottawa to help internally displaced people in Ethiopia.



When : Sunday December 19, 2021

Where : 523 St. Anthony Street, Ottawa, K1R 6Z9

Please note that mask and proof of COVID 19 vaccination with Government issued ID is required.

For more information about the event, the numbers to call :



613-882-0196

613-796-6196

613-255-0194

__



