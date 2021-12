borkena

Ethiopians and Eritreans staged another massive protest in Washington D.C. They protested U.S. intervention in the internal affairs of Ethiopia and its support to the TPLF terrorist groups.

Video : EBC

Cover photo : screenshot from the video

__



For more Ethiopian News Video, Check HERE

Join the conversation. Follow us on Twitter @zborkenato get latest Ethiopian News updates regularly.Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com