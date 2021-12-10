Tamrat Negera, prominent government critic and journalist, arrested in Addis Ababa

Police did not disclose the whereabouts of Tamerat Negera

Tamerat Negera, Former Addis Neger Newspaper journalist, on Friday is arrested in the capital Addis Ababa. According to disclosure from Terera Network, an Ethiopianist news channel on YouTube which he founded, he was taken from his residence in the morning around 10:30 local time.

After his return from exile in the United States, Tamrat and his colleagues have been promoting Ethiopianist ideas and values as opposed to ethnic nationalism and politics – something that brought about unprecedented destruction in Ethiopia since the invasion by Fascist Italy in the 1940’s.

Security Forces who took Tamrat from his residency told him that he is wanted for an inquiry the subject of which is undisclosed. Then they took him, according to Terrara Network, to the third police division in the city.

His house and office is searched. They seized laptops, computers, voice recorders and flash sticks. among other things.

Another update which was released a little later said Tamrat was transferred to Oromia Police Commission whose legal jurisdiction does not include Addis Ababa where Tamrat was arrested.

When his families visit Oromia Police, they were told that he is not there. The latest is that his whereabouts are unknown.

Neither Addis Ababa Police nor Oromia police did not say anything about the arrest of Tamrat Negera. Ethiopia is under a state of emergency but it is established that Tamrat was not arrested by authorities who enforce the state of emergency.

Tamrat is known for his unflinching Ethiopianist stand and has been advocating for an end to ethnic nationalism and ethnic based administration.

His arrest has triggered uproar among Ethiopians in social media

