Ethiopia taking part in IGAD meeting in Djibouti

Ethiopian delegation led by State Minister of Agriculture participating in IGAD Meetings in Djibouti

Ethiopian delegate presenting at the IGAD meeting in Djibouti on December 10, 2021 (Photo : MFAE)

MFAE

The Ministerial meeting on the IGAD Cluster Member States’ Resilience Program was held on December 7 with representatives from Ethiopia, Somalia, and Djibouti under the leadership of Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu, Executive Secretary of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD).

During his opening speech, Dr. Workneh said “the shared human and natural resources in each cross-border cluster constitutes a common set of assets and provide a unique opportunity to fashion a collective approach to development.”

Dr. Fikru Regassa, State Minister for Agriculture, for his part, stated that cross-border cooperation within shared geographical areas and other economic interactions create opportunities for trade, investment, and tourism, effective management of natural resources, improved infrastructure, and facilitate cross border movement of people.

Another meeting is being held on harmonized disease surveillance and vaccination with the objective of finding ways of implementing previously signed MOUs into action among member states to fast-track disease surveillance and vaccination. The ToR for the execution of the MOUs was thoroughly discussed.

