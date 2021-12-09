Ethiopian forces control more towns in North central Ethiopia

borkena

Days after victories that restored Dessie and Kombolcha town back to government control, Ethiopian Forces are making advances north east and north west of Dessie.

Government communication office on Wednesday confirmed that a joint operation of Ethiopian Defense Force, Regional Special Forces and Fano controlled Haik, Bistima, Basomile and the historic Wuchale towns.

Government said that the forces are marching further north in the direction of Mersa.

In the West Wollo front, Alem Amba, Meqdela and Goshmeda are freed from Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) forces.

The Ethiopian government claims that the TPLF forces are encircled by joint Ethiopian forces. It further added that an effort is underway to ensure that the terrorist forces are not taking looted property from the areas they controlled for about five weeks.

On the other hand reports of extensive destruction of properties by the TPLF in cities like Kombolcha and Dessie. social service providing organisations were the targets.



