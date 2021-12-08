Hermela Aregawi’s mother speaks out. “95 percent of ethnic Tigreans hates us”

borkena

Hermela Aregawi is U.S.based Ethiopian journalist of ethnic Tigray descent. Ever since her defiance to blindly ecco Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF)’s false narrative of the war in Tigray, which the TPLF itself triggered, she has been experiencing threats from radical TPLF supporters.

Tigary genocide was among the narratives that she refused to echo. In fact, the UN Human Rights High Commissioner has concluded, after a joint investigation with the Ethiopian Human RIghts Commission, that there was no genocide in Tigray.

Despite the threats on her life, Hermela did not back off from advocating for an unbiased story on the conflict in Ethiopia. She went to the extent of initiating #NoMore movement which turned out to be very influential in terms of impacting change in connection with how the conflict in Ethiopia is covered in the media.

Hermela was not alone. Her mother, Professor Haregewoin Assefa, says they have been targeted for not lying about the conflict in Tigray. She says 95 percent of ethnic Tigreans hate us. Take a listen from the Nahoo TV interview below to understand the kind of pressures and threats the family has been experiencing.

Video : embedded from Nahoo TV YouTube channel

Cover Photo : screenshot from the video





