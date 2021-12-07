Ethiopian soldiers dancing to Dendasho song, a popular wolayta song

borkena

A video footage circulating on social media shows Ethiopian soldiers dancing to the popular Wolayta song Dendasho.



Where and when it was video tapped is undisclosed.

Ethiopian troops deployed in central Ethiopia have been busy for two weeks now dislodging TPLF forces and have attained series of victories. The rebels are now pushed well over 400 kilometers to the north east of the capital and Dessie is the latest city to be free from TPLF occupation.



Dendasho song was initially released sometime in 2018 by Asgengnew Ashko.

Original Dendasho Music video is available HERE.

Entertainment

