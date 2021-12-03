General Bacha Debelle speaks on the latest military developments

borkena

Let. General Bacha Debelle appeared on Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation (EBC), state media, on Friday to talk about the latest military developments in different battle fronts.

Among other things, he talked about the significance of the victory in Gashena, a strategic location to control mobility in four different directions.



Watch what he had to say from the video below :

Video : embedded from EBC YouTube channel

Cover photo : screenshot from the video

