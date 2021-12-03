Ethiopia says rebel leader in Benishangul region captured

borkena

The leader of Benishangul People’s Liberation Front is reportedly arrested. According to a report by Fana Broadcasting Corporation (FBC), state media, Heder Mohammed Ali was captured with support from the local communities.

He was captured in Menge district Golmisso locality.

Benishangul Gumuz has been one of the areas in Ethiopia with serious security problems since Abiy Ahmed took office in 2018. Thousands of innocent civilians, mostly ethnic Amhara, were massacred in the region.

_



Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkena to get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com