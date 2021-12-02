Hakim Abebech Shiferaw mobilizes for Ethiopia

borkena

The mobilization to reverse the threat for the existence of Ethiopia, by the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), and Oromo Liberation Front militant wing (Shene, as the government calls it), is still underway.



Hakim Abebech Shiferaw, prominent Ethiopian traditional medicine healer, has joined the movement. In what seems to be an explanation to the question why she was late in joining it, she said that she was hoping that the dispute would be resolved by elders.



Hakim Abebech also talked about the slaughter of innocent children, women and elders , and displacement in western Ethiopia. She was making a reference to the killings in Wollega and Benishangul Gumuz region.

