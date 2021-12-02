Ethiopia’s stolen Royal Sword recovered from a TPLF loyal man office

The recovered sword (source : FBC)

borkena

A royal sword that is said to have been missing from the palace was reportedly recovered on Thursday.

State media said it was recovered from the office of Tekle Birhan Ambaye, a privileged businessman during Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) domination of Federal government power, in Edna Mall, Bole area of Addis Ababa.

The sword is made from silver with a Lion of Judha on the crown of the handle. Emperor Haile Selassie’ name is engraved on it with Amharic letters.

Police also said that it had seized a radio communication device along with the sword during the search in the office of Mr. Tekle Birhan Ambaye.

