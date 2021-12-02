Ethiopian PM sees more victories coming in central Ethiopia. “TPLF is demolished,” he said

borkena

borkena

It has been over ten days now since the Ethiopian Prime Minister released his last mobilization message in which he announced he himself is marching to the battle front.

Ethiopian Defense Force, Afar and Amhara special forces and Fano were mobilized and deployed to areas where the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) had a major military build up and fortified strategic position.

In the Afar region, the battle in Chifra gave TPLF a major blow leading to a series of losses in several other towns in the region. The TPLF reportedly lost thousands of forces in the region.

In West in Amhara region, the battle was in Gashena where TPLF had reportedly a six kilometers long trench and fortress. But it’s holding came to an end as the Defense Force, Amhara region special forces and Fano entirely routed the military stronghold in Gashena.

The military victories attained in the Afar and Amhara region did not come as a surprise. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed who has been on both fronts extrapolated about them.

Today, he appeared in a different battlefront. EBC, the state media, released a recorded video of the Prime Minister speaking from Degolo, in West Wollo, Central Ethiopia.

He reiterated that the TPLF forces are defeated and in disarray. The next step of the military campaign is to clear TPLF Forces and that the Ethiopian forces will clear many cities in central Ethiopia from TPLF fighters. Kemissie, Kombolcha, Dessie and Woldia are among the cities the PM sees as towns that will be free from TPLF in the next two or three days. “TPLF is demolished,” he added.

He called on Ethiopians in the areas still under TPLF control to organize themselves and make sure that TPLF forces are not escaping with their arms. He also called for Ethiopians to treat the captives and wounded enemy with dignity.

Watch his video below

The TPLF has not yet released a statement since the devastating defeats in two key military strongholds in the east and west.

Video : embedded from Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation YouTube channel

Cover photo : screenshot from the video

__



For more Ethiopian News Video, Check HERE

Join the conversation. Follow us on Twitter @zborkenato get latest Ethiopian News updates regularly.Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com