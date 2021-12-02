Ethiopia earned over US$ 1.2 billion from export trade in three months

borkena

Ethiopia reportedly earned US $1.28 billion from export trade in the first quarter of the fiscal year. It is up by 184 million dollars (17 percent ) compared to the same time last year.

Fana Broadcasting Corporation cited Gebremeskel Chala, Trade and Regional Cooperation Minister, to report that the revenue from the export trade for the specified time is about 98 percent of the plan.

The plan was to earn US$ 1.31 billion for the same period.

Bulk of the earnings are from the agricultural sector.

According to the report, $904 million dollars is from agricultural exports, $188 million from mining, $157 million from manufacturing and $30 million from the export of electric power.

In terms of export commodities, coffee , as has always been the case, is the leading export item. It brought $417 million in revenue during the time mentioned above.

Gold is the second largest foreign currency earner for Ethiopia; it fetched $182.56 million. And the revenue from Khat export is $148 million.

