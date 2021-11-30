As TPLF forces suffer losses, the U.S. continues to issue travel advisory

U.S. continues to issue “security messages.” Despite devastating battle loss for TPLF, U.S. encourages citizens to evacuate Ethiopia using commercial option from Bole International Airport.

U.S. Embassy in Addis Ababa (file)

borkena

The U.S. government continues to issue security alerts for its citizens who are either in Ethiopia at this time or those who are planning to travel to Ethiopia. “The security situation in Ethiopia continues to deteriorate.

The latest string of “Security Message” was issued on Tuesday this week.

“The security situation in Ethiopia continues to deteriorate.. The U.S. Embassy urges U.S citizens in Ethiopia to depart now using commercially available options,” said the statement from the U.S. Embassy in Addis Ababa.

Soon after the capture of Dessie and Kombolcha by the TPLF force at the beginning of November, the U.S government was alarming its citizens that the TPLF forces would enter the capital Addis Ababa. Media outlets, like CNN, even claimed that the TPLF are in the outskirts of Addis Ababa.

The terrorist forces, as designated by the Ethiopian Parliament in May 2021, were about 230 kilometers north of the capital Addis Ababa when the CNN reported making claims that they are in the outskirts of Addis Ababa.

The U.S. government has been highly criticized over what many Ethiopians believe is intervention in the internal affairs of Ethiopia. There are even voices who went to the extent of making claims that the U.S. government has been in hybrid war against Ethiopia and supporting the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF). There have been massive protests in the country and abroad against U.S. led western intervention in Ethiopia.

The latest U.S. “security message” came at a time when the TPLF forces suffered a devastating military defeat in the Afar and Amhara region of Ethiopia.

The Ethiopian government body that is overseeing the state of emergency on Tuesday disclosed that the TPLF forces in disarray following the latest defeats and it is not in a position to exit from the areas it controlled.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed himself on Tuesday said, in a video message, that TPLF is defeated and that TPLF fighters should surrender rather than dying for nothing and without a cause.

__

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkena to get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com