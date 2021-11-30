Ethiopians in South Africa staged protest in Pretoria opposing western intervention

Ethiopians in South Africa protesting in Pretoria against foreign intervention in Ethiopia, November 29, 2021 (Photo: from Temesgen Getu Facebook page)

Ethiopians living in South Africa on Monday staged a massive demonstration in Pretoria opposing Western Intervention in the internal affairs of Ethiopia.

According to sources, it was organized by United Ethiopia Community Association and Africa Diaspora Forum which has membership from more than 35 African countries.

Protesters marched to the U.S. embassy in Pretoria and the European Union office where they have been chanting slogans that oppose U.S. intervention in Ethiopia and tacit support to the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF).

U.S. unending pressure on Ethiopia since the aftermath of the outbreak of the war, which was triggered by the TPLF when it attacked the northern command of the Ethiopian Defense Force, and pressure from the European Union has been seen as an imposition of neo-colonial practices on Ethiopia.

The Protestors have also submitted letters of opposition to the U.S. Embassy. Ethiopians living in different parts of Africa took part in the demonstration.

Ethiopians protesting in Pretoria on November 29, 2021

There have been similar protests across many North American and European cities, and in many cities in Ethiopia too.

The anti-war and anti-intervention “ No More “ movement, which is initiated by Ethiopian born journalist in the U.S., has become so popular to the point that other societies in the rest of Africa and parts of the gulf region are endorsing it.

