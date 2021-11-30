Ethiopian PM calls TPLF forces to surrender

borkena

Speaking from the wilderness near the strategic location of Gashena, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Tuesday called for the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) fighters to peacefully surrender to Ethiopian Forces in Afar and Amhara regions.

“Tigray Youth is shedding like leaves for nothing because of blindly TPLF’s prepared military plans,” he said. His message for the Tigrean Mothers is “ask TPLF leaders as to your children are.” Recently captured TPLF fighters in Bati and Shoa front claimed that they forced to join the war against Ethiopia. TPLF has been using child soldiers.

Abiy Ahmed added said TPLF is defeated. The next work is hunting and decimating TPLF forces.



Military plans to retake Gashena finalized, he said.



Watch

Video : Public domain – EBC

Cover photo : screenshot from the video

_



For more Ethiopian News Video, Check HERE

Join the conversation. Follow us on Twitter @zborkenato get latest Ethiopian News updates regularly.Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com