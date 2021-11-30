Ethiopia reported 190 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday

The latest update from the Ministry of Health indicates that 190 new coronavirus patients have been confirmed over the past 24 hours across Ethiopia

Infographic : MoH

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, November 30, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,893

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 190

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:371,536

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 15,742

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 233

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 151

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 349,037

New deaths: 5

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:6,755

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,871,923

Vaccinated : 7,864,977

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

For Ethiopia Coronavirus data in the past ten days, check out the information below



Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, November 29, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 4,753

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 84

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:371,346

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 15,708

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 299

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 87

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 348,886

New deaths: 10

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,750

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,865,030

Vaccinated : 7,573,041

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020



Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, November 28, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 3,642

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 85

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 371,262

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 15,721

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 233

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 500

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 348,799

New deaths: 4

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,740

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,860,277

Vaccinated : 7,342,877

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, November 27, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,235

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 172

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 6,727

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 16,241

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 229

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 215

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 348,088

New deaths:13

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,727

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,850,490

Vaccinated : 6,574,164

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, November 25, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,355

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 174

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 370,886

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 16,297

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 227

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 187

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery:347,873

New deaths: 6

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,714

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,844,225

Vaccinated : 6,051,749

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, November 24, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,826

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 190

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 370,712

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 16,316

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 229

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 117

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 347,686

New deaths: 4

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,708

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,836,900

Vaccinated :5,466,920

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, November 23, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,049

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 190

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 370,522

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 16,247

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 231

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 627

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 347,569

New deaths: 11

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,704

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,830,074

Vaccinated : 4,850,978

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, November 22, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,349

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 132

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 370,332

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 16,695

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 241

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 65

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 346,942

New deaths: 11

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,693

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,823,025

Vaccinated : 4,371,241

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, November 21, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours:4,300

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 155

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 370,200

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 16,639

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 260

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 205

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 346,877

New deaths: 10

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,682

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,817,676

Vaccinated : 4,055,329

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, November 20, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours:6,273

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 178

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 370,054

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 16,708

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 265

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 125

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 346,672

New deaths: 10

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,672

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,813,376

Vaccinated : 3,912,125

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, November 19, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours:5,830

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 200

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 369,867

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 16,656

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 265

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 114

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 346,547

New deaths: 7

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,662

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,807,103

Vaccinated : 3,784,061

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

