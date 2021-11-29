Monday, November 29, 2021
Ethiopian PM Abiy appeared in different battle front

Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation (EBC), state media, on Monday aired a video footage of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed meeting with senior military commanders in the Wollo battle front.

Unlike the Afar front, where the TPLF forces are completely routed and retreated from, the terrorists forces have still control over a great part of Wollo, both in the north and south Wollo.

Video : embedded from Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation Youtube channel
Cover photo : screenshot from the video

