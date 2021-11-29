Expatriate investors in the mining sector show interest in investing more in Ethiopia

Expatriate investors in the mining sector had a meeting with the Minister. They are said to have expressed interest in investing more in Ethiopia.

Investors in the mining sector having coffee time with Takele Uma, Minister for Mining. (Photo : ENA)

Expatriate investors in the mining sector in Ethiopia reportedly expressed interest to invest more.

According to a report by Ethiopian News Agency (ENA), state media, investors from Australia, Sweden, Canada, United Arab Emirates on Monday had “an extensive” meeting with Takele Uma, the Minister for Mining.

The report described the meeting as a “constructive one.”

Takele is cited as saying that the investors have expressed not only interest in enhancing their investments but also in additional new investments in the sector. “The meeting today is an additional testimony that the mining sector in our country has a potential to attract a huge investment,” he said.

The Ethiopian government has pledged what it called appropriate support to the investors. The ENA report did not disclose names of expatriate companies that took part in the meeting.

When Takele Uma this week appeared on state television, Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation, he mentioned that the Mining sector is the second important export based revenue source for the Ethiopian government. He also highlighted government commitment to make the sector more relevant to the Ethiopian economy.

In 2020, Ethiopia earned about $U.S. 505 million from the export of gold. There has also been an effort to combat illegal mining activity in the country which is said to have contributed to low income from the sector.

Meanwhile, Ethiopian authorities on Monday disclosed that five bars of gold worth over 12 million Ethiopian birr had been seized at Bole International airport. It was meant to be smuggled out of Ethiopia.



