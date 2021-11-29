Ethiopia taking part in the 8th Ministerial Conference of Forum on China-Africa Cooperation

Ethiopia participates in the 8th Ministerial Conference of Forum on China-Africa Cooperation

Ethiopian Delegation to the Conference (Photo : MFAE)



A delegation led by H.E. Ambassador Redwan Hussein, State Minister for Political and Economic Diplomacy at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia, is participating in the 8th Ministerial Conference of Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in Dakar, Senegal.

The Ethiopian delegation comprises State Minister of Finance for Economic Cooperation, H.E. Semereta Sewasew, Ethiopian Ambassadors in Senegal and China as well as officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia and the Ministry of Finance.

At the opening ceremony of the forum, the Chinese President, H.E. Xi Jinping, announced virtually that dozens of projects would be implemented in Africa worth billions of USD for the upcoming three years.

The projects range from health, poverty reduction, trade, investment promotion, Digital investment, climate change, and capacity building programs, cultural and people-to-people relations, to peace and security areas.

Presidents from various Nations in Africa, Secretary-General of the United Nations, H.E. António Guterres, and Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. Moussa Faki Mahamat, have also virtually delivered remarks at the event.

The 8th FOCAC Summit is being held in Dakar, Senegal, from 29-30 November 2021, under the theme, “Deepen China-Africa Partnership and Promote Sustainable Development to Build a China-Africa Community with a Shared Future in the New Era.”



