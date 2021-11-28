Eritrean forces reportedly uncover hidden stocks of weapons TPLF kept aside for future war. Watch video

borkena

A video shared on social media, originally published by Zehabesha YouTube channel (apparently the website and the Youtube channel are different entities), purportedly shows Eritrean forces loading uncovered weapon which TPLF buried underground.



The location is undisclosed but is said to be somewhere in the Tigray region close to the Eritrean border.



Mostly artilleries and mines, there are reports that the TPLF was planning to use them in a possible war with Eritrea.

Video : From Yidnekachew Kebede Facebook page. Credit : Zehabehsa

Cover photo : screenshot from the video

_





