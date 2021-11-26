Mekelle : reported drone strike on Friday . No reports of causality

Photo purportedly shows part of houses targeted by drone strike in Mekelle ( Photo : million via DW Amharic)

Ethiopian Air Force continues to strike targets that seem to be valuable from military point of view in the Tigray region of Ethiopia.

DW Amharic service on Friday reported that there was a drone strike in Mekelle.



The source cited what it called eyewitnesses to report that two residential houses were destroyed in the city’s affluent locality of “Diaspora” neighbourhood. TPLF leaders have been pursuing a human wave tactic of war and taking human shields from the start of the war.



No reported human casualties from the latest strike except minor injuries.

TPLF spokesperson, Getachew Reda, confirmed in a twitter message that there was a drone strike in the city.

He said, “Yet another drone attack on civilian neighborhood in #Mekelle. Desperate moves by a desperate regime teetering on the brink. #TigrayShallPrevail!”

The Ethiopian government has not confirmed the drone attack.

Last Sunday, there was a confirmed drone strike that reportedly targeted a key TPLF official whose elimination is yet unconfirmed.

