Haile Gebreselassie’s interview : ready to march even to war front

borkena

Haile Gebreselassie, a successful businessman and long distance running legend, made headlines this week when he announced his readiness to march to the battle front.

His decision came after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Monday announced his decision to lead the army personally in the battle front.

Haile sat down with a state media journalist to share his views about the current situation in Ethiopia. Watch it below.

Video : embedded from EBC YouTube channel

Cover photo : screenshot from the video

__



For more Ethiopian News Video, Check HERE

Join the conversation. Follow us on Twitter @zborkenato get latest Ethiopian News updates regularly.Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com