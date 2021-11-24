Ethiopia reported 190 new coronavirus patients on Wednesday

The latest update from the Ministry of Health indicates that 190 new coronavirus patients have been confirmed over the past 24 hours across Ethiopia
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, November 24, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,826
Newly confirmed cases: 190
Total confirmed cases: 370,712
Active cases: 16,316
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 229
New cases of recovery: 117
Total registered recovery: 347,686
New deaths: 4
Total reported death so far: 6,708
The total number of people tested so far: 3,836,900
Vaccinated :5,466,920
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
For Ethiopia Coronavirus data in the past ten days, check out the information below
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, November 23, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7,049
Newly confirmed cases: 190
Total confirmed cases: 370,522
Active cases: 16,247
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 231
New cases of recovery: 627
Total registered recovery: 347,569
New deaths: 11
Total reported death so far: 6,704
The total number of people tested so far: 3,830,074
Vaccinated : 4,850,978
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, November 22, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,349
Newly confirmed cases: 132
Total confirmed cases: 370,332
Active cases: 16,695
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 241
New cases of recovery: 65
Total registered recovery: 346,942
New deaths: 11
Total reported death so far: 6,693
The total number of people tested so far: 3,823,025
Vaccinated : 4,371,241
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, November 21, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours:4,300
Newly confirmed cases: 155
Total confirmed cases: 370,200
Active cases: 16,639
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 260
New cases of recovery: 205
Total registered recovery: 346,877
New deaths: 10
Total reported death so far: 6,682
The total number of people tested so far: 3,817,676
Vaccinated : 4,055,329
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, November 20, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours:6,273
Newly confirmed cases: 178
Total confirmed cases: 370,054
Active cases: 16,708
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 265
New cases of recovery: 125
Total registered recovery: 346,672
New deaths: 10
Total reported death so far: 6,672
The total number of people tested so far: 3,813,376
Vaccinated : 3,912,125
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, November 19, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours:5,830
Newly confirmed cases: 200
Total confirmed cases: 369,867
Active cases: 16,656
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 265
New cases of recovery: 114
Total registered recovery: 346,547
New deaths: 7
Total reported death so far: 6,662
The total number of people tested so far: 3,807,103
Vaccinated : 3,784,061
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, November 18, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,480
Newly confirmed cases: 230
Total confirmed cases: 369,667
Active cases: 16,577
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit:264
New cases of recovery: 168
Total registered recovery: 346,433
New deaths: 8
Total reported death so far:6,655
The total number of people tested so far: 3,801,273
Vaccinated :3,752,669
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, November 17, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,785
Newly confirmed cases: 193
Total confirmed cases: 369,437
Active cases:16,523
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 289
New cases of recovery: 172
Total registered recovery: 346,265
New deaths: 9
Total reported death so far:6,647
The total number of people tested so far: 3,794,793
Vaccinated :3,734,190
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, November 16, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,594
Newly confirmed cases: 265
Total confirmed cases: 369,244
Active cases: 16,511
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 280
New cases of recovery: 190
Total registered recovery: 346,093
New deaths: 8
Total reported death so far: 6,638
The total number of people tested so far: 3,789,008
Vaccinated :3,691,159
