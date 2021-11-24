Thursday, November 25, 2021
Ethiopian Video
Ahmed Shede and Yinager Dessie on Economic Patriotism

borkena 

President of the National Bank of Ethiopia, Yinager Dessie, and Ahmed Shede, Minister for Finace, appeared on state television to discuss ways of resisting the economic sanctions that Ethiopia is facing. 

Watch video below 

Video : Embedded from EBC YouTube channel
Cover Photo : screenshot from the video
