How U.S. Media Whitewashes TPLF Atrocities to Push Regime Change In Ethiopia

borkena

Although the CNN was the leading one, many of the US mainstream media have been distorting facts and misinforming their audiences about the conflict in Ethiopia.

The US media seem to have been motivated by the U.S. regime change agenda in Ethiopia.

Rania Khalek from Breakthrough News discussed the topic with Jemal Countess, “a photojournalist with Getty Images and Redux Pictures who was formerly based in Ethiopia and has reported from around the country since the war started,” as described by BT.



Watch video below

Video : embedded from BreakThrough News YouTube channel

Cover Photo : screenshot from the video

_



For more Ethiopian News Video, Check HERE

Join the conversation. Follow us on Twitter @zborkenato get latest Ethiopian News updates regularly.Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com