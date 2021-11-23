Abiy Ahmed’s march to the battlefront triggered remarks. Andargachew Tsige shares his view

borkena

On Monday November 22, PM Abiy Ahemed released a message on his social media page announcing that he is marching to the battle front (uspecified) to lead the army personally.

Ethiopians have been reflecting on it. What do politicians have to say about it. Watch Andargachew Tsigie’s view.

Video : embedded from Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation YouTube channel

Cover photo : screenshot from the video



