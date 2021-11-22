Ethiopia’s ruling party upper echelons resolve to march to battle front

borkena

Prosperity Party, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s ruling party, top officials on Monday said that they will march to the war front to take part in the campaign to ensure the existence of Ethiopia.

Alemu Sime, member of executive committee, said the party leadership passed a decision to march to the battle front and lead the war.

PM Abiy Ahmed, president of the party, announced on Monday that he will be in the battlefront starting Tuesday this week. There seems to be a mixed feeling among Ethiopians about it.

Some see it as relevant for the mobilization Ethiopia is undertaking to overcome foreign powers’ proxy war through the agency of Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) and its affiliates like the Oromo Liberation Front (OLF).

Others seem to think that it is better for the Prime Minister and some other key party officials to provide leadership from the capital Addis Ababa rather than marching to the battle front.

