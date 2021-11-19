Facts about Conflict in Ethiopia

At Abraham Lincoln’s second inaugural speech, he said, “Both parties deprecated war but one of them would make war rather than let the nation survive, and the other would accept war rather than let it perish. And the war came.”

By Ethiopian Public Diplomacy Network

As concerned Ethiopian-Americans we try every possible way to reach out to a few seasoned journalists until our story gets picked, our story concerning the war in Ethiopia. We are uncertain if this will capture your attention, but one thing we are certain of is that the fate of 110 million people and the stability of the whole region of the Horn of Africa depend on it.

In the past twelve months, a lot has been alleged about the current war in Ethiopia: how it started, who started it, and about yet another man-made famine. Almost all the stories being covered by the major news media are one sided as they emanate from one source, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF). The TPLF is a group classified as a terrorist organization by the Homeland Security within the periods of 1976 to 2018 [TPLF Terrorist Declassified-Video]. This terrorist group is currently camp ing out in northern Ethiopia and Sudan, holding the people of Tigray as hostage and using famine as a bargaining tool. TPLF is supported by a few diasporas in the US and EU, who are the children and family members of this group as well as other beneficia ries of the accumulated wealth during their reign in Ethiopia. TPLF ruled for 27 long agonizing years by dividing the country along ethnic lines. It claims to represent the people of Tigray, which accounts for six percent of the entire population of Ethiopia. TPLF’s main objective has always been to dismantle the 3,000 year old cradle of mankind, home to more than eighty ethnic and several religious groups which have been living together in harmony since time immemorial. [Background on the Tigray Con flict]

The current government is led by an aspiring and visionary leader who is working tire lessly to bring about a positive change in the country’s economic, social, and political spheres. He was democratically elected and is backed unanimously by more than half of the population, and most diasporas here in the U.S and EU. [Background Information on P.M Abiy Ahmed]

As Ethiopian-Americans, our goal is to be a voice to the people of Ethiopia and the sovereign government, to maintain unity and prosperity, and to expose the hostile en emy that has been massacring its own brothers and sisters and brutally violating their dignity. With this in mind, we would like to bring to your attention the facts, the truth, and the reality concealed by TPLF paid journalists with money looted from the government while they were in power.[History Repeats Itself-Video]

In an attempt to deter a clear and present aggression by the US, in the hope of saving Americans from paying taxes for going into another killing field as the world witnessed in Afghanistan, Libya and Syria, and last but not least, in a strong desire to prevent mass migration to western countries, we urge your action in disseminating the truth

to Americans and the rest of the world. Emphasis should be made on the disinforma tion and misinformation by TPLF which is hell bent on destroying its own nation for pure greed and baseless hatred of a unified Ethiopia.

TPLF’s malice intentions of breaking the spirits of Ethiopians and weakening the gov ernment have brought us here today to humbly plead with you and seek your ever present attention to the truth, and bring about a lasting change in the lives of Ethiopians. The way to this truth is to first understand the genesis, the journey, and the desired destination of these terrorist juntas since the mid-80s. It is also impera tive that the people of America and the western world are well informed about the rationale behind Biden administration’s foreign policy vis-a-vis the Ethiopian govern ment. The threat of various sanctions made by the US and EU on Ethiopia is seen as a weapon of negotiation with a terrorist group, and will not result in attaining peace and stability for the Ethiopian people. This will rather have a negative impact on the livelihood of millions of Ethiopians currently impacted not only by COVID-19, but also with the loss of critical jobs and hence unprecedented humanitarian crisis. [Damaging US Foreign Policy towards Ethiopia]

Leaving the rest to your wisdom and judgment, we remain …

[Message to the American People]

Sincerely,

Ethiopian Public Diplomacy Network (EPDN)-Oakland/SF Chapter PS: For More information, please look at [Articles on TigrayConflict]

Editor’s note : The post is updated on Friday 10:14 p.m. local time (Toronto time) to insert forgotten reference links.

