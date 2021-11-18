TPLF has lost fortified trench in Bati- Asagita front, says Ethiopian government

Ethiopian government claimed decisive victories in the Bati-Asagita front but it did not say anything about the capture of Woreilu in Wollo.

Captured TPLF fighters whose video footage was released on Thursday (Photo : screenshot from FBC video)

borkena

The Ethiopian government on Friday said Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) fortified trench in Bati- Asagita Front, in the Afar and Amhara region, is destroyed.

The place that is under the control of Ethiopian forces is said to be of strategic significance.

“The enemy forces that reorganized itself with all its power and appeared in the Bati-Asagita front were entirely annihilated,” said the statement from the government communication office. Government estimates put the number of TPLF fighters who were deployed in the same front to well over tens of thousands.

According to the statement, it was “Army 4” force of the TPLF that was deployed in the aforementioned front.

There has been fighting for about a week in the area and the TPLF defeat in the area came after a day long non-stop battle, it was said.

Two strategic mountains where the TPLF had a trench are currently in the hands of the Ethiopian forces.

Hundreds of TPLF fighters are captured. Fana Broadcasting Corporate (FBC), state owned media, aired video footage of captured TPLF soldiers who confessed about the looting and destruction of properties in Afar and Amhara region. Watch the video HERE.

Sizable firearms were seized from the defeated TPLF forces. The Ethiopian Defense Force., Afar region special forces and militia took part in the battle.

As stated in several reports by Ethiopian publishers, including borkena, the TPLF aimed to control the route to Djibouti by capturing Mille. When the battle in Mille was lost, it retreated to the Bati-Asagita area where it reorganized its forces.

The TPLF has not denied about the loss it reportedly suffered in Bati- Asagita or confirmed it.

Meanwhile, there are reports that TPLF got close to Woreilu, West Wollo in Amhara region that is adjacent to Shewa. The Ethiopian government forces have reportedly retreated to Jamma which is said to be a strategic location.

Similarly, joint TPLF and OLF (Oromo Liberation Front) forces have reportedly encroached on Shewa Robit along the Addis Ababa-Dessie road.

The news came days after reports that the TPLF has lost huge forces in the areas close to Woreilu and Ataye.

_

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkena to get latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com