Over 7 mln people in Afar and Amhara facing food shortages due to TPLF siege, says gov.t 

The Ethiopian government communications affair on Thursday said about seven million people in Afar and Amhara regions of Ethiopia are under siege by Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF).

And they are facing shortages of food and much needed medicines.

For a week now, there have been reports that the TPLF forces lost several battles in West Wollo and parts of Afar region. However, they were not dislodged from the areas they captured until last month including Dessie and Kombolcha.

The international community does not seem to be concerned about the situation of the seven million people that are facing famine-like situations.

Still much of the talk is about “Tigray Genocide” which is disproved by joint investigation from the United Nations Human Rights Commission and the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission.

Moreover, the TPLF has carried out deliberate massacres in Afar and Amhara regions targeting innocent civilians. Yet, the international community is putting pressure on the Ethiopian government to negotiate with the TPLF, which the Ethiopian Parliament designated as a terrorist organization, rather than discouraging war crimes by TPLF.

The U.S. and the U.K. government are on the forefront of campaigns against the Ethiopian government in what seems to be support to the TPLF terrorist group.



