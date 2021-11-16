TPLF’s attempt to capture Woreilu turns into a mirage. Thousands of its forces reportedly annihilated

Woreilu was meant to serve as a springboard to the move to control Addis Ababa. TPLF forces have reportedly lost thousands of its forces in the battle for Mille too and retreated to Bati.

A member of Afar special force speak to the media about the latest operation in Mille area (Photo : ENA)

borkena

Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) aspired to take control of Addis Ababa in no time after controlling Dessie and Kombolcha, which happened about two weeks ago. TPLF backers in the west, including mainstream media outlets, took TPLF for its words and declared that it is over.

The United States of America issued a travel advisory to warn citizens not to travel to Ethiopia. There was even talks of evacuation of “non-essential staff” from Addis Ababa. There were other countries that followed suit.

The capture of Addis Ababa did not happen. On the contrary, emerging reports from reliable social media sources seem to suggest that thousands of TPLF forces who were attempting to take control of Woreilu, which they thought be of strategic significance as a springboard to Addis Ababa, are annihilated.

Amhara Media corporation (AMC) on Tuesday reported that a coordinated operation by Ethiopian Defense Force, Amhara Special Forces and Fano militia routed the TPLF forces.

AMC says thousands have been annihilated and the commanders that were leading the force are captured. The TPLF leadership did not deny or confirm the losses.

Many Ethiopians and some activists are, however, warning to avoid complacency and work towards the goal of making TPLF no more a threat to the existence of Ethiopia and peace.

Dessie and Kombolcha are precedents, not to mention Woldia and Kobo, where the TPLF forces managed to capture the cities even after losing thousands of its forces.

The fact that TPLF brought the war all the way to parts of Shoa, after taking control of Wollo, is also something to be concerned for many Ethiopians.

Yet, many seem to see the prospect of complete TPLF defeat in a matter of weeks. Battle updates from other parts of Ethiopia seem to favor that view.

In Afar region, TPLF forces attempt to take control of Mille town brought them disaster. They are reportedly retreating back to Bati after losing thousands of their fighters.

Ethiopian State Media, ENA, on Tuesday reported that Afar region special forces coordinated their operation with the Ethiopian Defense Force and militia to check the advance of TPLF forces to Mille.

Exact number of casualties on both sides unspecified.

Meanwhile, the house to house searches in the capital Addis Ababa is reportedly yielding results as thousands of ammunition and dozens of assault rifles are seized in the city. Moreover, Ethiopian Defense Force uniforms that were meant to be used for an operation to support the TPLF terrorist group are captured in the capital Addis Ababa and in the outskirts of the city.

__

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkena to get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com