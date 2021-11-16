Berhanu Nega speaks on foreign intervention in Ethiopia

borkena

Dr. Berhanu Nega, leader of Ethiopian Citizens For Social Justice Party and Minister for Education, appeared on “Key Mesmer” program of the state broadcaster, EBC.

He talked about the importance of unity in the face of foreign intervention.



