Illegal Firearms, Defense Uniforms captured in Legetafo

Suspects caught with illegal fire arms in Legetafo on November 15,2021 (Photo : ENA)

borkena

A report by the Ethiopian Press Agency on Monday said several illegal firearms, including combat rifles like AK 47, and thousands of ammunition had been seized in Legetafo, just in the outskirts of Addis Ababa.

Ethiopian Defense Force uniforms were also seized, according to the report. About five suspects linked to are in custody.

Fire arms seized in house search in Kotebe on Sunday ( Photo : ENA)

In a similar development, Addis Ababa Police on Sunday disclosed that it has seized illegal firearms and US $37,000 in Yeka Sub-city. It was seized in the Kotebe area after police received tips from the public. Two AK 47 assault rifles. four handguns and two combat binoculars were among seized items.

