32,000 militia recruits taking training to protect Addis Ababa

The Addis Ababa City Administration on Monday announced that about 32,000 militia, all drawn from different parts of the city, are taking a basic military training as part of the effort to ensure peace and security in the city.

Adanech Abiebie, Mayor, called on residents of the city to support them to ensure that they succeed in their work.

