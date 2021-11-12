Ethiopia reported 18 coronavirus related deaths on Friday

Eighteen coronavirus related deaths reported across Ethiopia over the past 24 hours, according to the latest update from the Ministry of Health
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, November 12, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,241
Newly confirmed cases: 240
Total confirmed cases: 368,346
Active cases: 17,630
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit:318
New cases of recovery: 215
Total registered recovery: 344,113
New deaths: 18
Total reported death so far: 6,601
The total number of people tested so far: 3,767,231
Vaccinated : 3,671,041
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
For Ethiopia Coronavirus data in the past ten days, check out the information below
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, November 11, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,421
Newly confirmed cases: 249
Total confirmed cases: 368,106
Active cases: 17,623
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 357
New cases of recovery: 15
Total registered recovery: 343,898
New deaths: 11
Total reported death so far: 6,583
The total number of people tested so far: 3,760
Vaccinated :3,666,196
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, November 10, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,855
Newly confirmed cases: 210
Total confirmed cases: 367,857
Active cases: 17,520
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 357
New cases of recovery: 217
Total registered recovery: 343,763
New deaths: 11
Total reported death so far: 6,572
The total number of people tested so far: 3,755,569
Vaccinated : 3,664,374
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, November 9, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,974
Newly confirmed cases: 278
Total confirmed cases: 367,647
Active cases: 17,538
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 391
New cases of recovery: 115
Total registered recovery: 343,546
New deaths: 10
Total reported death so far: 6,561
The total number of people tested so far: 3,749,714
Vaccinated : 3,644,374
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, November 8, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,638
Newly confirmed cases:159
Total confirmed cases: 367,369
Active cases: 17,385
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 388
New cases of recovery: 324
Total registered recovery: 343,431
New deaths: 9
Total reported death so far:6,551
The total number of people tested so far: 3,743,740
Vaccinated : 3,664,324
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, November 7, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3,962
Newly confirmed cases:148
Total confirmed cases: 367,210
Active cases: 17,559
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 421
New cases of recovery: 276
Total registered recovery: 343,107
New deaths: 11
Total reported death so far: 6,542
The total number of people tested so far: 3,739,102
Vaccinated : 3,664,112
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, November 6, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,844
Newly confirmed cases:279
Total confirmed cases: 367,062
Active cases: 17,698
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 393
New cases of recovery: 269
Total registered recovery: 342,831
New deaths: 14
Total reported death so far: 6,531
The total number of people tested so far: 3,735,140
Vaccinated : 3,652,475
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, November 5, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7,119
Newly confirmed cases:359
Total confirmed cases: 366,783
Active cases: 17,702
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 390
New cases of recovery: 324
Total registered recovery: 342,562
New deaths: 8
Total reported death so far: 6,517
The total number of people tested so far: 3,729,296
Vaccinated : 3,646,808
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, November 4, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7,341
Newly confirmed cases: 327
Total confirmed cases: 366,424
Active cases: 17,675
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 420
New cases of recovery: 826
Total registered recovery: 342,238
New deaths:15
Total reported death so far: 6,509
The total number of people tested so far: 3,722,177
Vaccinated : 3,634,219
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, November 3, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,730
Newly confirmed cases:321
Total confirmed cases: 366,097
Active cases: 18,189
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 423
New cases of recovery: 224
Total registered recovery: 366,097
New deaths: 8
Total reported death so far: 6,494
The total number of people tested so far: 3,714,,836
Vaccinated : 3,602,736
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, November 2, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7,213
Newly confirmed cases:404
Total confirmed cases: 365,776
Active cases: 18,100
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 423
New cases of recovery: 937
Total registered recovery: 341,188
New deaths: 19
Total reported death so far: 6,486
The total number of people tested so far: 3,709,106
Vaccinated : 3,579,852
