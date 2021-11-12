Ethiopia reported 18 coronavirus related deaths on Friday

Eighteen coronavirus related deaths reported across Ethiopia over the past 24 hours, according to the latest update from the Ministry of Health

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, November 12, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,241

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 240

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 368,346

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 17,630

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit:318

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 215

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 344,113

New deaths: 18

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,601

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,767,231

Vaccinated : 3,671,041

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, November 11, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,421

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 249

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 368,106

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 17,623

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 357

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 15

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 343,898

New deaths: 11

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,583

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,760

Vaccinated :3,666,196

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, November 10, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,855

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 210

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 367,857

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 17,520

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 357

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 217

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 343,763

New deaths: 11

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,572

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,755,569

Vaccinated : 3,664,374

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, November 9, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,974

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 278

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 367,647

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 17,538

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 391

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 115

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 343,546

New deaths: 10

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,561

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,749,714

Vaccinated : 3,644,374

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, November 8, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 4,638

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:159

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 367,369

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 17,385

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 388

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 324

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 343,431

New deaths: 9

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:6,551

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,743,740

Vaccinated : 3,664,324

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, November 7, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 3,962

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:148

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 367,210

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 17,559

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 421

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 276

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 343,107

New deaths: 11

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,542

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,739,102

Vaccinated : 3,664,112

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, November 6, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,844

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:279

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 367,062

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 17,698

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 393

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 269

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 342,831

New deaths: 14

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,531

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,735,140

Vaccinated : 3,652,475

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, November 5, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,119

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:359

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 366,783

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 17,702

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 390

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 324

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 342,562

New deaths: 8

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,517

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,729,296

Vaccinated : 3,646,808

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, November 4, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,341

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 327

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 366,424

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 17,675

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 420

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 826

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 342,238

New deaths:15

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,509

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,722,177

Vaccinated : 3,634,219

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, November 3, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,730

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:321

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 366,097

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 18,189

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 423

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 224

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 366,097

New deaths: 8

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,494

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,714,,836

Vaccinated : 3,602,736

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, November 2, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,213

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:404

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 365,776

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 18,100

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 423

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 937

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 341,188

New deaths: 19

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,486

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,709,106

Vaccinated : 3,579,852

