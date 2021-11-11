Ethiopian gov’t trash TPLF claim that it downed a fighter helicopter

borkena

The Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) on Thursday claimed that it downed a fighter helicopter in the Mille, Afar region, front where the TPLF forces have been attempting to control the route to Djibouti.

TPLF spokesperson, Getachew Reda, in a twitter message said “Our anti aircraft units in the #Mille front have downed an MI-35 helicopter gunship this morning. #TigrayShallPrevail!”

Our anti aircraft units in the #Mille front have downed an MI-35 helicopter gunship this morning.#TigrayShallPrevail! — Getachew K Reda (@reda_getachew) November 11, 2021

The information is also shared on the official social media page of TPLF.

TPLF supporters have been sharing the news widely with an image of a helicopter being downed. Investigation of the image, however, revealed that the helicopter in the image was from the war with ISIS in Iraq in 2016.

The Ethiopian government fact check task force, which was instituted soon after the war started over a year ago with the objective to provide accurate information to the public, said the TPLF claim on Thursday that it has downed a fighter helicopter is a false information.

” We would like to announce that the image used for the claim, today on the official TPLF terrorist group page, that the Tigray army shot down a helicopter around 4:47 [10:47 local time] is taken from social media and was posted in 2016. Let us protect ourselves from TPLF’s ‘white lies’!” said the brief statement from the task force.

No other media entities covered the story at this writing.

However, it is trending on social media among Ethiopians and it is understood to be TPLF’s latest lie.

__

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkena to get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com