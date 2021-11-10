CNN makes a sensational headlines out of the interview with Billene Seyoum

CNN inflated Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s statement about the motive of the struggle against the terrorist TPLF

Photo : screenshot from CNN video

borkena

“Ethiopia’s leader said he would bury his enemy. His spokeswoman doesn’t think it was incitement to violence,” is the title of the latest CNN coverage on Ethiopia.

It was published a day after the press secretary in the office of the Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Billene Seyoum, had a little over 20 minutes of interview with a British Journalist who is working for CNN, Becky Anderson.

The interview itself was unpleasant. Although Billene stood her ground, the CNN journalist attempted to sound intermediating. When that did not seem to work, the journalist had to use a different strategy. Aas Billene tried to address the questions she was asked, Becky was interrupting her repeatedly rather in what sounded like an aggressive tone. But the press secretary managed to maintain calm and made her points, including how biased the CNN reporting has been in connection with the Ethiopian conflict.

Practices ranging from misinformation to distortion, from omission to exaggeration have been observed with reporting.

The CNN attempted to politicize, and in a way the supports the cause of the TPLF terrorists, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s speech, which he made after the introduction of the latest state of emergency in Ethiopia, regarding his government’s resolve to bury TPLF.

The remark “We will bury this enemy with our blood and bones and make the glory of Ethiopia high again” was made to appear as an incitement against a specific group of people. The speech was made within the context of extensive mobilization effort by the government and it is widely held.

Billene pointed out that it does not constitute, rightly, incitement of Ethiopians.

CNN itself, in its latest report, indicated that the TPLF group is outlawed as a terrorist organization by the Ethiopian parliament in light of a series of terrorist acts targeting civilians and members of the Ethiopian Defense Forces.

TPLF has ruled Ethiopia ruthless for more than 27 seven years so much so that it is rare not to find a family not impacted by TPLF rule.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s statement does in fact show the aspiration of the majority of Ethiopia. Many Ethiopians who do not espouse the political ideology of the current prime minister are evidently supporting the government effort to bury the TPLF. The unprecedented massive demonstration in Addis Ababa, in support of the Ethiopian Defense Force and militia and the condemnation of TPLF, earlier this week a manifestation of that aspiration.

CNN has been rejected by most Ethiopians, and beyond actually, as a producer of fake news and a biased media outlet. The latest misinformation from CNN was a headline that made claims of TPLF forces advancing to the outskirts of the capital Addis Ababa.

Since the misinformation campaign seems to be underway in coordination with state actors, there have been calls for the evacuation of some members of the diplomatic community from the capital Addis Ababa. The truth is that TPLF fighters are hundreds of kilometers away from the capital and losing battles.

