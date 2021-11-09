Gashaw Mersha and Yesuf Ibrahim talk about the existential struggle

borkena

Gashaw Mersha and Yesuf Ibrahim are among top leaders of National Movement of Amhara (NaMA).

They have been coordinating mobilization for resistance against the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) invasion in different parts of Amhara region.

In an interview with Amhara Media Corporation, they share their views and observations bout the existential struggle.

Watch video of it below :

Video : embedded from Amhara Media Corporation YouTube channel

Cover photo : screenshot from the video

__



For more Ethiopian News Video, Check HERE

Join the conversation. Follow us on Twitter @zborkenato get latest Ethiopian News updates regularly.Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com