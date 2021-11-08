Ethiopians in Washington held a massive peaceful demonstration

Ethiopians condemned disinformation campaign and distorted narratives about the war in Ethiopia

Ethiopians in Washington area marching to the White House (Photo : Social Media)

borkena

Ethiopians living in the Washington area held a massive demonstration in front of the White House in support of the struggle against the TPLF.

Thousands of demonstrators chanted slogans condemning the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), which is designated as a terrorist group by the Ethiopian Parliament, and the U.S support for the group.

On Sunday millions of Ethiopians in the capital Addis Ababa marched to Meskel square in support of the Ethiopian Defense Force and opposing the U.S. intervention in the internal affairs of Ethiopia.

The United States has been waging a hybrid war on Ethiopia with an apparent motive to make the TPLF group politically relevant again.

The demonstrators also condemned orchestrated media disinformation and distortion campaigns by mainstream media outlets in the U.S and the rest of the Western world.

Currently, the TPLF has controlled extensive areas in Wollo, Afar and parts of Shewa. About three days ago, CNN made claims that the TPLF rebels are in the outskirts of the capital Addis Ababa.

There have been unconfirmed reports that the United States has been orchestrating the TPLF military operations by way of providing satellite images, among other things.

Furthermore, there are allegations that, when the war was contained in the Tigray region, the United States aid agencies provided a highly nutritious emergency food for the TPLF rebels which should have been distributed to the needy.

USAID denied it, saying the TPLF forces looted warehouses.

Apart from food, World Food Program trucks that were meant to deliver food aid were diverted for military operation use by the TPLF. The United Nations Office in Ethiopia admitted that more than 400 delivery trucks did not return from the Tigray region of Ethiopia since July of this year.



