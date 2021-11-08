Ethiopian Air Force attacked two TPLF military targets

borkena

The Ethiopian government on Monday disclosed that the Ethiopian Air Force launched an airstrike focusing on two military targets.

According to the government communication office, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) military training facility in Raya was attacked. The government says that it is currently training “many” TPLF combatants in the facility. The nature of damage to the facility is unspecified.

Similarly, the Air Force targeted Kiliwa or Hajimeda, which is located in North Wollo and Afar region adjacent areas. The target is said to be a training facility and logistic depot.

The TPLF has not yet reacted to the latest air strikes.

__

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkena to get latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com